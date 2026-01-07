Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh came together to share the stage at the Mega Victory Pre-Release Event of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The event was celebrated in a grand manner, with the presence of the core team and an overwhelming turnout from the crowd.

Producer Sahu Garapati expressed his gratitude to both Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh for the opportunity. He said, “Working with one big star itself is a great chance, but I got the opportunity to work with two big stars- Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, in this movie, thanks to Anil Ravipudi. Last Sankranti, Anil shook the box office, and this Sankranti, he’s going to redefine it altogether. We’re very confident about the content. My best wishes to all the other films releasing this festive season.”

Sushmita Konidela shared that the energy on stage completely transformed with the presence of Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. “Doing a Sankranti film itself is huge, but working with my father makes it a truly memorable experience. With Venkatesh and Nayanthara, the film has reached another level. Anil Ravipudi is truly the backbone of this project- the same energy you’ll feel on set. This Sankranti also belongs to him. Bheems Ceciroleo has delivered an energetic album. I thank Sahu for making this beautiful collaboration possible. My biggest love to Ram Charan- he’s been my strong, silent support and mountain of strength. This film is extra special because it helped me connect even more deeply with the Mega fans.”

Anil Ravipudi expressed his happiness at getting the opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his ninth film. “I want to thank all the heroes and producers I’ve worked with throughout my journey, and also express my gratitude to the writers who contributed to this film. Many thanks to our producers, Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Special thanks to Bheems Ceciroleo for creating such an incredible album.

There’s one person I must specially mention- Nayanthara. She supported us during a crucial phase. She couldn’t be here today as she’s abroad, but her contribution truly mattered. Victory Venkatesh is not just a friend; he’s a guide and so much more. Technically, this is my fourth film with him. His positivity, greatness, and sporting spirit are unmatched. He played a character named Venky Gowda from Karnataka, and without Chiranjeevi, this combination would never have happened. I also wish to make a full-length film featuring both of them together someday.

Every day on set felt like revisiting the iconic characters Chiranjeevi has played over the years. I often asked him about his experiences from those films and his journey. On the final day of shooting, when he hugged me warmly, it became a moment I’ll always cherish.

Beyond the comedy, this film also carries deep emotional drama. It’s a wholesome entertainer packed with comedy, emotion, songs, dances, and sentiment. And once Venkatesh joins in, the fun doubles- it’s truly a festive package.”

Anil Ravipudi also shook a leg to the Hook Step song on stage.