x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced

Published on February 26, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO

Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced

Director Anil Ravipudi continues to redefine consistency in commercial cinema, standing tall with an unbeaten record of nine back-to-back blockbusters. His next movie will feature two prominent stars, Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, in the lead roles.

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi form a blockbuster combination, having delivered four successful films together, while the director made his debut with Kalyan Ram’s Pataas. This combination alone sets expectations high for the movie.

Anil Ravipudi is said to be developing an out-and-out entertainer driven by a new story, perfectly suited for festive audiences. In line with this vision, the makers are considering releasing the movie for Sankranthi.

The director is closely working on the script to ensure yet another entertaining experience.

Next Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu Previous Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz
else

TRENDING

image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz

Latest

image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO

Most Read

image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada
image
Major IAS Reshuffle: 45officers including 9 Secretaries & 12 Collectors Moved in TG

Related Articles

Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event