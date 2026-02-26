Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced

Director Anil Ravipudi continues to redefine consistency in commercial cinema, standing tall with an unbeaten record of nine back-to-back blockbusters. His next movie will feature two prominent stars, Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, in the lead roles.

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi form a blockbuster combination, having delivered four successful films together, while the director made his debut with Kalyan Ram’s Pataas. This combination alone sets expectations high for the movie.

Anil Ravipudi is said to be developing an out-and-out entertainer driven by a new story, perfectly suited for festive audiences. In line with this vision, the makers are considering releasing the movie for Sankranthi.

The director is closely working on the script to ensure yet another entertaining experience.