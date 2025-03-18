Venky Kudumula’s Big Bet on Robinhood

Venky Kudumula made an impressive debut with Naga Shaurya’s Chalo and he went on to direct Nithiin in Bheeshma. Five years after the release of the film, Venky Kudumula’s next directorial is gearing up for release. The film is Robinhood and Nithiin, Sreeleela played the lead roles. The film is said to be a full length entertainer and it is also the most expensive film of Nithiin. Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Sreeleela are promoting the film and the trailer of Robinhood will be out on March 21st.

Venky Kudumula is extremely confident on the film. He has acquired the Vizag theatrical rights of the film and he will release it through Annapurna Studios in Vizag. The talented director will be paying the distribution expenses as per the theatrical business. Zee Studios is said to have acquired the non-theatrical rights of the film. All eyes are focused on the trailer and for now the expectations are decent. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Robinhood and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.