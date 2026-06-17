Venky, NKR, Anil Movie Pooja Date Locked

Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyanram are joining hands for the first time in the entertainer directed by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi. The movie is being produced on a massive scale by Sahu Garapati with Zee Studios presenting it. Sahu Garapati and Anil are working together again after Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu kind of a huge blockbuster.

Venkatesh is joining hands for the fifth time with the director while Kalyanram for the second time. Anil Ravipudi known for delivering entertainers that perfectly blend comedy, action, family elements and great social element has written a perfect script that celebrates the union of Venky and NKR on big screens.

The movie pooja ceremony is going to be held tomorrow and the makers are planning for Sankranti release. The pre-production work is going on at full swing and the makers will announce shooting updates post the ceremony. GV Prakash Kumar will compose music for the film marking his first combination with Anil.