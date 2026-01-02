x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Venky to have Three Releases in 2026

Published on January 2, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Venky to have Three Releases in 2026

Victory Venkatesh has taken a long break after the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actor is back to work and is shooting for multiple films. He is done with the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an entertainer featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Venkatesh will be seen in an extended cameo and his role lasts for 20 minutes in the film. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu releases on January 12th across the globe.

Venkatesh has recently commenced the shoot of Adarsha Kutumbam that is directed by Trivikram. This family entertainer is slated for summer release this year. Venkatesh is in plans to complete the shoot before March. Venkatesh is also the lead actor in the Telugu version of Drishyam 3. The Malayalam version is currently being shot and the Telugu shoot commences after Venky allocates dates. The makers are planning to release Drishyam 3 this year. The release date announcement will arrive soon. In total Venkatesh will have three releases in 2026.

Previous Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
else

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

Latest

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape
image
BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy