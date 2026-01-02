Venky to have Three Releases in 2026

Victory Venkatesh has taken a long break after the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actor is back to work and is shooting for multiple films. He is done with the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an entertainer featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Venkatesh will be seen in an extended cameo and his role lasts for 20 minutes in the film. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu releases on January 12th across the globe.

Venkatesh has recently commenced the shoot of Adarsha Kutumbam that is directed by Trivikram. This family entertainer is slated for summer release this year. Venkatesh is in plans to complete the shoot before March. Venkatesh is also the lead actor in the Telugu version of Drishyam 3. The Malayalam version is currently being shot and the Telugu shoot commences after Venky allocates dates. The makers are planning to release Drishyam 3 this year. The release date announcement will arrive soon. In total Venkatesh will have three releases in 2026.