Venky Vs Nag for Dasara 2026

This Dasara will witness an interesting fight between two veteran actors Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. Victory Venkatesh is shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam in the direction of Triviram Srinivas. Though the initial plan was to release the film during summer this year, the plans were changed due to the delay in the shoot. With other long weekends packed with releases, Adarsha Kutumbam is aimed for Dasara release this year. An official announcement will be made very soon.

On the other hand, King Nagarjuna is shooting for his 100th film which is tentatively titled King 100. The makers are working on the deadline to release the film during the Dasara holiday season. Ra Karthik is the director and the shoot is happening on a low key note without any announcements. Annapurna Studios are the producers and the release date will be announced soon. Dasara 2026 will witness the clash of Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.