Very first decision of Jagan as CM is destructive, says Lokesh

The very first decision taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister is also destructive which he ordered for the demolition of the Praja Vedika, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy who came to power seeking one chance was given a mandate with 151 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats but his very first decision after becoming the Chief Minister was ordering for the demolition of the Praa Vedika, Lokesh told media persons here. “This psycho’s deep desire is to somehow send the former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, for remand,” remarked Lokesh.

Observing that the people of the State have been facing various kinds of difficulties for the past four years, Lokesh pointed out that when the YSRCP leaders killed a woman, Hazi Rabi, at Yemmiganur, after sexually assaulting her during the Covid period, no action has been taken till now against these persons. When a boy, Amarnath Goud, was mercilessly burnt to death no action was initiated against those responsible for this inhuman act, he said.

Also, no case has been registered when the entire family members of one Abdul Kalam at Nandyal as they were subjected to continuous harassment making baseless allegations against them, Lokesh recalled. Why no case has been registered against the persons responsible for beating a constable to death in Kurnool and the YSRCP leaders responsible for all these crimes have not been brought to book till now, Lokesh said.

But when the TDP and Jana Sena leaders fight on public issues cases are being booked and leaders of other parties too are harassed, he said. “At least 20 cases, including an attempted murder case, have been registered against me in this Government,” Lokesh pointed out.

Noting that when Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, was to come to the State, the local District Superintendent of Police (AP) called the airport officials over phone to see to it that his plane should not land, Lokesh said that the cause mentioned for this was that if Pawan Kalyan visits the State it will create law and order problem. When Pawan was coming by road almost a war-like atmosphere was created on the inter-State border, he stated.

Where did Pawan Kalyan go except to his party office, Lokesh asked and said that when the TDP supremo, Chandrababu, was campaigning at Punganur the YSRCP workers pelted stones at him. Till now the police did not initiate any action on this and when the TDP activists revolted, cases were booked and 400 party activists were sent to jail, he stated.