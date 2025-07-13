Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life

A wave of sorrow has swept across the Telugu film industry and political circles with the passing of legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 4:00 AM. The 77-year-old stalwart had been battling health complications for some time.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was not just an actor, he was an institution in himself. With a staggering career that spanned over four decades, he acted in more than 750 films, captivating audiences with his powerful screen presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and effortless versatility. Be it a chilling villain, a humorous uncle, or a layered character role, Kota brought a unique flavor to every part he played.

But Kota’s influence wasn’t confined to cinema. He also made his mark in public life, serving as an MLA from Vijayawada East constituency between 1999 and 2004, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). His popularity as an actor, combined with his family’s local influence, contributed to his electoral success. Despite contesting again in 2004, he couldn’t retain the seat and eventually stepped back from politics, refocusing on his acting career.

A Life Full of Drama: On and Off Screen

Kota’s political stint, though brief, had its share of colorful moments. Fellow actor and former minister Babu Mohan once shared, in a light-hearted TV interview, that Kota’s decision to enter politics was partly sparked by playful envy. “When I became an MLA and started attending shoots with gunmen, Kota couldn’t take it. He decided he wanted that status too!” he joked. Babu Mohan also recalled how Kota would playfully lament the seating arrangement in the assembly — himself on the last bench, while Babu Mohan sat in the front. “He’d say, ‘Why are you sitting there? We’re brothers! Sit next to me!’” These anecdotes revealed a warm camaraderie behind their on-screen chemistry.

But Kota’s career also faced turbulent moments. One of the most controversial chapters came with the 1987 political satire “Mandalaadheesudu”, where Kota played a character that many believed was a parody of then-Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR). The film, directed by Prabhakar Reddy, allegedly mocked NTR’s political style. The backlash was immediate and intense.

In an emotional interview years later, Kota recounted how a group of his angry NTR supporters recognized him at the railway station, attacked him, and beat him up. “They shouted, ‘That’s Kota! Get him!’ I never intended to insult NTR garu, we were only portraying certain behaviors for dramatic effect,” he said. Despite the ordeal, Kota clarified that he held deep respect for NTR and later met him personally to explain the intent behind the film. “He understood, appreciated my performance, and I even touched his feet that day,” Kota recalled.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Kota Srinivasa Rao’s passing triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the spectrum.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the hearts of millions with his versatile performances, leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. His contributions to Telugu cinema and theater, as well as his stint as an MLA from Vijayawada East, will be remembered with great respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy echoed the sentiment:

“Kota garu may not be with us physically, but the many characters he brought to life will forever live in the hearts of Telugu people. His absence is a profound loss to Indian cinema.”

Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also shared his grief:

“Kota Srinivasa Rao’s passing is a great loss. He was a Padma Shri awardee and an actor of unmatched versatility. My prayers for his soul to rest in peace.”

A Legacy Etched in Celluloid and Public Memory

Kota’s journey from a theatre enthusiast to a cinema icon, from an MLA to a cultural commentator, is a rare story of talent, courage, and resilience. Whether he was terrifying audiences as a villain or making them laugh with impeccable timing, his performances always struck a chord.

He exits the stage, but his voice, characters, and wisdom remain etched in the collective memory of Telugu cinema lovers. His life, full of applause, controversies, and applause again is a reminder of how art, when performed with honesty, can transcend boundaries.

Rest in peace, Kota garu. You lived many lives on screen — and left behind a legacy that will live forever.