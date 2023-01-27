Veteran actress Jamuna is no More

Tollywood’s veteran actress Jamuna breathed her last in her Hyderabad residence due to age-related issues at the age of 86. Jamuna was born in Hampi on August 30th, 1936. She was a stage artist and she made her Tollywood debut in 1952 with the film Puttillu. She won accolades for her performance in Missamma. Jamuna acted in more than 150 films in her career in all the South Indian languages along with Hindi and she worked with all the leading actors of Telugu cinema.

Srikrishna Thulabharam, Pandanti Kapuram, Gundamma Katha, Gulebakavali Katha, Mooga Manasulu, Ramudu Bheemudu and Poola Rangadu are some of her best films. She also served as an MP from the Rajahmundry constituency in 1989. Tollywood celebrities expressed their condolences to the family members of the veteran actress. Rest in peace Jamuna garu.