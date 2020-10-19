Veteran Bollywood actor in Vijay Devarakonda’s Next?

Young actor Vijay Devarakonda aims a strong comeback and he is keen to have a pan Indian image with his upcoming movie Fighter. The film is an action thriller and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Ramya Krishna will be seen playing a crucial role in this boxing drama. The latest news we hear is that veteran actor Suniel Shetty is roped in for a crucial role in Fighter.

Suniel Shetty plays Vijay’s father in Fighter. The role has enough prominence and Puri Jagannadh approached Suniel Shetty for the role. The shoot of Fighter resumes from Novmeber in Bangkok. The pending portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad in special sets. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are jointly producing Fighter and the film releases next year in summer.