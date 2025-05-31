x
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy

Published on May 31, 2025 by swathy

Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy

Veteran actor, director and producer R Narayana Murthy interacted with the media regarding the ongoing controversy of theatre strike and percentage, rental system in Telugu states. R Narayana Murthy said that Hari Hara Veera Mallu release is not the reason for the theatre strike. “It would have been more respectful if Pawan Kalyan invited the exhibitors to discuss about theatre strike without discussing the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The survival of theatres has been quite difficult these days. I support the percentage system for single screen theatres” told R Narayana Murthy.

“We have protested before the Film Chamber in the past about introducing a percentage system in theatres. We have urged the Presidents of the Film Chamber in the past but a possible solution was never received. When the discussion is now going on, linking it with Hari Hara Veera Mallu release is not a great sign. The industry celebrities have to meet AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The corporate giants are dominating the exhibition industry. The survival of single screens has been quite tough. The percentage system has to be introduced for the survival of the single screens. The audience have to watch films in theatres” told R Narayana Murthy.

The ticket price hike is another issue, said R Narayana Murthy.

Next Tamil Politics : Vijay Makes Power-Sharing Offer Previous YS Jagan's Liquor Gang Plays Dumb In SIT Investigation
