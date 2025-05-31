Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy

Veteran actor, director and producer R Narayana Murthy interacted with the media regarding the ongoing controversy of theatre strike and percentage, rental system in Telugu states. R Narayana Murthy said that Hari Hara Veera Mallu release is not the reason for the theatre strike. “It would have been more respectful if Pawan Kalyan invited the exhibitors to discuss about theatre strike without discussing the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The survival of theatres has been quite difficult these days. I support the percentage system for single screen theatres” told R Narayana Murthy.

“We have protested before the Film Chamber in the past about introducing a percentage system in theatres. We have urged the Presidents of the Film Chamber in the past but a possible solution was never received. When the discussion is now going on, linking it with Hari Hara Veera Mallu release is not a great sign. The industry celebrities have to meet AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The corporate giants are dominating the exhibition industry. The survival of single screens has been quite tough. The percentage system has to be introduced for the survival of the single screens. The audience have to watch films in theatres” told R Narayana Murthy.

The ticket price hike is another issue, said R Narayana Murthy.