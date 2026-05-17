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Home > Movie News

Veteran Tamil Producer K Rajan Passes Away in Chennai

Published on May 17, 2026 by nymisha

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Veteran Tamil Producer K Rajan Passes Away in Chennai

The Tamil film industry was left shocked on Sunday after the tragic death of veteran producer, director, and actor K Rajan. He was 85 years old. According to reports, K Rajan died by suicide after jumping from the Adyar bridge in Chennai.

Rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. After a search operation in the river, officials recovered his body. The sudden demise of the senior cinema personality has created deep sadness across the Tamil film fraternity and among movie fans.

Police in Chennai have registered a case and started an investigation to understand the reason behind the extreme step. Preliminary reports suggest that K Rajan had been living alone for some time and was staying away from family members. Sources believe loneliness, age-related struggles, and personal stress may have affected his mental health in recent months.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the incident. No suicide note was reportedly found at the location. Police are now speaking with family members and close associates as part of the investigation.

K Rajan was known in Tamil cinema not only as a producer but also as a fearless and outspoken personality. He earned respect for expressing his opinions openly, especially on issues related to the film industry. In recent years, he frequently made headlines for his bold comments during audio launches and press events. His speeches about rising actor remunerations and industry politics often went viral on social media.

He began his journey as a producer with the 1983 film Brammacharigal starring actor Suresh. Over the years, he produced several films and explored different areas of filmmaking. He directed movies, wrote stories, and even acted in supporting roles. Some of his notable productions include Doubles, Aval Paavam, and Ninaikkatha Naalillai.

K Rajan also directed films such as Namma Ooru Mariamma and Unarchigal. As an actor, he appeared in movies including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, En Sakhiye, and Kabadi Kabadi. He was also the brother of noted producer Isari K Ganesh.

Several film personalities expressed grief after the news broke. Actor Vishal, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, and actor-politician R. Sarathkumar were among those who paid tribute to him on social media. Many described his death as a huge loss to the Tamil film industry.

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