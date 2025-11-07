Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Welcome their First Baby

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dated each other and they got married. The duo has welcomed a baby boy today. A joint statement was posted by the star couple on their social media page after they welcomed their first baby. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky” posted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Keeping an end to all the speculations, the duo announced on September 23rd that they are expecting their first baby.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan in December 2021. Katrina Kaif continued doing films post wedding and she has taken a maternity break this year. Vicky Kaushal has delivered the biggest hit of career with Chhaava. He is currently filming for Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are the lead actors and the film releases next year.