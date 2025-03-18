x
Home > Movie News

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava scripts History

Published on March 18, 2025 by swathy

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava scripts History

chhaava

Chhaava emerged as the biggest hit of Bollywood this year and the film is even the biggest hit of Indian cinema for 2025. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is still raking in money and is decent in the North Indian belt. The film now scripted history and emerged as the first Bollywood film to sell 12 million tickets in BookMyShow. The film surpassed the recent Bollywood hits like Stree 2 and Jawan. Vicky Kaushal’s performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is widely appreciated.

Chhaava has done very well across the Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Laxman Utekar is the director of this big-budget periodic drama and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava, the film focuses on his conflict with the Mughal Empire under Aurangzeb. The film released on February 14th across the globe.

