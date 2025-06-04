x
Victory Turns Tragic: RCB Bags Cup, 11 Lose Lives

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

Victory Turns Tragic: RCB Bags Cup, 11 Lose Lives

A heartbreaking incident unfolded during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered to witness the felicitation of the players, leading to a chaotic stampede. So far, 11 people have lost their lives, and over 37 are injured, with many in critical condition.

The stadium was packed with fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite players, including Virat Kohli. As the crowd swelled, authorities reportedly opened the gates all at once, causing a massive rush. Police tried controlling the situation with lathi charges, but the crowd had already spiraled out of control. Eyewitnesses described scenes of people trampling over each other, with several collapsing under the pressure.

Ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, including Boring Hospital and Vydehi Hospital, but many succumbed to their injuries on the way. At least 15 people remain in critical care, with doctors fighting to save their lives. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

The Over excited Karnataka government had planned the victory rally in advance, scheduling a procession from VidhanaSoudha to the stadium. However, Police officials failed to anticipate the massive turnout. No barricades or queue systems were set up, and fans were allowed unrestricted entry, leading to the deadly stampede.

Critics point out that similar events, like Team India’s victory parades in Mumbai, are tightly managed with strict crowd control measures. In contrast, Bengaluru’s event saw no such planning, despite prior warnings.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were present at the event, yet no preventive measures were taken. The Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) also faces criticism for focusing only on the felicitation ceremony inside the stadium while ignoring crowd management outside.

Many victims were young students and professionals who had come to celebrate RCB’s long-awaited IPL win. Had authorities staggered entry or issued digital passes, the tragedy could have been prevented.

The incident has sparked outrage, with questions being raised about the congress government’s failure to ensure public safety during large-scale events. As investigations continue, Bengaluru mourns the lives lost in what should have been a day of celebration.

