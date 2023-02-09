Vidadala Rajani to turn as Producer ?

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani is getting ready to enter into the film industry. She joined TDP in 2014 and later joined YSRCP and contested from Chilakaluripet in 2019. After being elected as MLA, AP CM YS Jagan gave her a cabinet berth and appointed her as health minister for Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, The 34-year-old Vidudala Rajani is now going to produce a film. She has already opened an office in Hyderabad and confirmed the story for the film. Cast and crew details are yet to be known. If everything goes as per plan the film will have a very grand launch very soon.