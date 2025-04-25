x
Home > Movie News

Vidudala Gopi Remanded for 14 Days

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Vidudala Gopi Remanded for 14 Days

The Andhra Pradesh ACB court has ordered a 14-day remand for Vidudala Gopi after authorities presented him before the court today. This breaking news comes as the investigation continues into allegations of extortion from quarry owners.

ACB officials arrested Vidudala Gopi yesterday, and police have transferred him to the Vijayawada District Jail. Authorities claim that Gopi played a key role in illegally collecting approximately two and a half crore rupees by threatening and forcing quarry owners to pay money.

In this same case, ACB officials have named Vidudala Rajini as A1 (first accused), IPS officer Joshua as A2, Vidudala Gopi as A3, and Vidudala Rajini’s PA Ramakrishna as A4.

