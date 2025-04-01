Vigilance inquiry on HCA in full swing

The Telangana Vigiliance Department has started inquiry on Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), as Sunrisers Hyderabad team made serious allegations against the cricket governing body.

According to the inputs from cricket fraternity, Telangana Vigilance Director General Kothakota Srinivas Reddy is taking personal care and examining all the records and data relating to the email exchanges between HCA and SRH, reports relating to past meetings and other related data.

A group of Vigilance officials has visited Rajiv Gandhi International

Stadium at Uppal and held extensive checks in the administrative office of HCA on Tuesday.

Vigilance Officials have already issued notices to HCA president Jaganmohan Rao to attend for inquiry.

Vigilance DG Kothakota Srinivas Reddy is known for his honesty and efficiency. With such an upright officer leading inquiry, Hyderabad cricket lovers are hoping that HCA, will be set right.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered for a Vigilance inquiry on HCA, as Sunrisers Hyderabad team made serious allegations against HCA management.

Sunrisers Hyderabad management complained that, HCA is coercing and black mailing franchisee team for extra complimentary tickets for IPL matches. SRH even threatened to pull out of Hyderabad, disappointed over HCA’s unprofessional behavior.