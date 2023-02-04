Vignesh Shivan out of Ajith’s next

Ajith was looking for a new director and pushed Vignesh Shivan from his next. Vignesh removed AK62 from his Twitter profile too, which makes it clear. According to sources, Vignesh will work with Ajith Kumar for his 63rd film. The actor is not convinced with the complete script of the director. Shivan and Ajith will fly to the United Kingdom and will meet the producer to make an official statement regarding the postponement of the film.

The shoot of AK62 was expected to begin in mid-February in Mumbai and they were planning to complete it in time. But now everything is going to be changed. There is much possibility of Ajith collaborating with Majiz Thirumeni. He had already met the actor and got confirmation. There will be an official statement soon regarding AK62 and AK63.