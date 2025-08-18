x
Vijay and Rashmika lead India Day Parade in NY

Published on August 18, 2025

Vijay and Rashmika lead India Day Parade in NY

Rumoured love birds and happening stars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika grabbed the headlines once again when they attended the prestigious 43rd India Day Parade in New York on Sunday. This is the first public appearance of the duo ever since it was speculated in the media that they have been seeing each other after working together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Though they were regularly spotted together going on dinner dates and vacations, this is the first instance that they both attended an official event amid dating rumours.

Vijay and Rashmika led the parade as Grand Marshals along with other dignitaries through the iconic Madison Avenue route on Sunday. This is the largest parade in the world. Both the stars appeared in colour coordinated outfits and were spotted holding their hands together during the roadshow. While Vijay wore beige sharwani, Rashmika wore red dupatta and embroidered suit. The couple greeted the people who lined up to cheer the parade and were seen exchanging pleasantries. The photos are currently going viral all over on social media.

While Vijay was recently seen in his last outing Kingdom which performed moderately at the box office, Rashmika is flying high with back-to-back hits. There are speculations that the pair will reunite again for an upcoming film.

