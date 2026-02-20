Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26th in a grand wedding in Udaipur. There is a huge noise on social media and the star couple is going ahead with the wedding arrangements. There is no official statement made by them till date. They decided to stay tight-lipped and never responded. The guests were invited for the wedding reception in Hyderabad and it will take place on March 4th.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will make an official statement on the day of their wedding and not before that. They have decided to take their social media pages to make an official statement with the wedding pictures. These posts will also release their wedding pictures to the media and the fans. Strict security is imposed and no mobile phones are allowed into the wedding premises. Except close friends and family members, no outsiders and media are allowed.