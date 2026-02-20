x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement

Published on February 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Bhuvaneswari Speaks Out: Heritage Legacy Is Built on Quality, Not Politics
image
Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil
image
Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement
image
Ranveer Singh Shelves Four Films
image
Ram to take up Multiple Tasks in his Next

Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26th in a grand wedding in Udaipur. There is a huge noise on social media and the star couple is going ahead with the wedding arrangements. There is no official statement made by them till date. They decided to stay tight-lipped and never responded. The guests were invited for the wedding reception in Hyderabad and it will take place on March 4th.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will make an official statement on the day of their wedding and not before that. They have decided to take their social media pages to make an official statement with the wedding pictures. These posts will also release their wedding pictures to the media and the fans. Strict security is imposed and no mobile phones are allowed into the wedding premises. Except close friends and family members, no outsiders and media are allowed.

Next Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil Previous Ranveer Singh Shelves Four Films
else

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil
image
Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement
image
Ranveer Singh Shelves Four Films

Latest

image
Bhuvaneswari Speaks Out: Heritage Legacy Is Built on Quality, Not Politics
image
Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil
image
Vijay and Rashmika to make an Announcement
image
Ranveer Singh Shelves Four Films
image
Ram to take up Multiple Tasks in his Next

Most Read

image
Bhuvaneswari Speaks Out: Heritage Legacy Is Built on Quality, Not Politics
image
Heritage, Indapur, Bolebaba and IndiaMART Claims: A Political Diversion?
image
“YSRCP Never Again”: Payyavula Keshav Defends 2026–27 Budget in Fiery Assembly Speech

Related Articles

Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree