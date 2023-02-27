Vijay D Creates Great Memory For 100 People

Vijay Deverakonda is always in the lookout for giving back to the society. He does philanthropic works in his own capacity. This time, he has done something innovative by creating a forever memory for over a 100 people.

Vijay sent 100 random commoners on a fully paid trip to Manali and they all had a gala time there.

Vijay shared a video that gives a glimpse into the trip land we see 100 people indulging in recreational activities and bonding with each other at the trip. This video is going viral on social media.

The best part is that Vijay himself joins them on the trip towards the end as he flies to Manali.

It is not only about fun as there’s an emotional angle as well. A lady reveals she was deep in depression before this trip and with all the memories she made here, it has rejuvenated her will to live through.

This heartwarming video is catching the attention on social media now and Vijay is being appreciated for his thoughtful gesture.