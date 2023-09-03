Vijay Devarakonda’s Enormous Female Fan Following: An Incident at Yadadri Temple

Vijay Devarakonda, the heartthrob of today’s youth, enjoys a massive fan following, particularly among young women. His latest movie, “Khushi,” has become a blockbuster hit, adding to his ever-growing popularity. However, it was a recent incident involving one of his female fans that brought the spotlight back on his immense fan base, especially among the ladies.

“Khushi” marked a significant success for Vijay Devarakonda, especially considering his previous film, “Liger,” and the disappointing outings of his co-stars, Samantha in “Shakuntalam,” and director Shiva Nirvana with “Tuck Jagadeesh.” The film’s triumph prompted Vijay, along with director Shiva Nirvana and producers Naveen Yerne and Y Ravi Shankar, to make a visit to the Yadadri temple on a Sunday morning.

As news of their visit spread, fans flocked to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Amidst the crowd, a young lady fan displayed her enthusiasm by attempting to get closer to Vijay, even trying to hug him. However, vigilant bodyguards quickly intervened to ensure his safety, allowing her to take a photograph with the charismatic actor.

Reflecting on his family’s recent successes, Vijay Devarakonda shared his gratitude, stating, “This has been a great year for our family. My brother’s film ‘Baby’ became a hit, and ‘Khushi,’ in which I played a part, has also seen tremendous success.” He also took a moment to express his appreciation to the Telangana government for the transformation of Yadadri into a magnificent temple, compared to its previous state when he visited a few years ago.

The incident at the Yadadri temple serves as a testament to Vijay Devarakonda’s immense popularity, especially among the ladies, who never cease to show their admiration and support for the beloved actor.