Vijay Devarakonda’s silence is surprising his fans

Vijay Devarakonda emerged as one of the highest-paid actors among tier two actors of Telugu cinema. While the top and small actors of Telugu cinema are contributing their part to support the daily wage workers in this coronavirus outbreak, Vijay Devarakonda has been maintaining utmost silence. He is yet to respond about the issue and donate his part at this tough time. His fans are really left in shock for his silence.

It is during this time, fans and movie lovers compare the contributions made. Even the struggling actors turned a helping hand but Vijay Devarakonda did not make it for Corona Crisis Charity. Vijay Devarakonda is trolled for his silence and it’s high time for the actor to respond and contribute his part before he turns out to be a huge target. Vijay Devarakonda is shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter which is aimed for Dasara release.