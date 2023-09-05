Vijay Deverakonda about the negative wave on Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s romantic entertainer Kushi released on Friday and the response has been decent. There has been a wave of negative reviews on Book My Show, YouTube, Twitter and other social media circles. During the success meet of Kushi in Vizag, Vijay Deverakonda responded for the negative reviews. “There have been attacks on me and my film. The fake BMS Ratings, fake YouTube videos and thousands of fake accounts are created to spread negativity on Kushi” told Vijay.

“Some of them are spending money on this negative wave of reviews on Kushi. It is because of the audience, Kushi crossed all these and scored big numbers. Your love is important and I will talk about the negative reviews later” told Vijay Deverakonda. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.