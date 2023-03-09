Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are Back

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha have signed a romantic entertainer titled Kushi. The shoot of the film came to a halt for nine months after Samantha was down with Myositis. The actress recovered well and she returned back to the sets of the film. The shoot resumed yesterday in Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha joined the sets of the film. Shiva Nirvana is the director of this romantic entertainer. The film may release post-summer.

Samantha is keen to complete the shooting portions of Kushi before the end of April. Hesham Abdul Wahab is scoring music and several renowned technicians worked for the film. A schedule of Kushi is planned to be canned in Norway. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Kushi. The new release date of the film will be announced soon. Vijay Deverakonda will also commence the shoot of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film next month.