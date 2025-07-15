Young Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit. The actor delivered several debacles and he was brutally trolled for his work. He has been calm and is waiting to bounce back with his upcoming film Kingdom. The actor spent a longer time than normal for the film and the expectations are big. S Naga Vamsi, the producer of Kingdom told that Vijay Deverakonda is the most Misunderstood Person.

“I don’t know why Vijay Deverakonda is targeted by the people. He is running low in his career because of the flops. He was targeted for a small statement during the Retro pre-release event. He is also targeted and intercepted in a different way for a recent statement. During his young age, he was aggressive with his speeches. These days he is calm. Vijay Deverakonda is the most Misunderstood person. Away from the camera, if we speak to him, one will be surprised if he is the person who is aggressive with his speeches on stage. People are not even showing pity on Vijay Deverakonda. Kingdom has to cross all these barriers and end up as a super hit” told Naga Vamsi.

Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse are the lead actors and the film releases on July 31st.