x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
image
Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person
image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot

Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person

Bollywood Superstar lends his support for Vijay Deverakonda's Next

Young Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit. The actor delivered several debacles and he was brutally trolled for his work. He has been calm and is waiting to bounce back with his upcoming film Kingdom. The actor spent a longer time than normal for the film and the expectations are big. S Naga Vamsi, the producer of Kingdom told that Vijay Deverakonda is the most Misunderstood Person.

“I don’t know why Vijay Deverakonda is targeted by the people. He is running low in his career because of the flops. He was targeted for a small statement during the Retro pre-release event. He is also targeted and intercepted in a different way for a recent statement. During his young age, he was aggressive with his speeches. These days he is calm. Vijay Deverakonda is the most Misunderstood person. Away from the camera, if we speak to him, one will be surprised if he is the person who is aggressive with his speeches on stage. People are not even showing pity on Vijay Deverakonda. Kingdom has to cross all these barriers and end up as a super hit” told Naga Vamsi.

Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse are the lead actors and the film releases on July 31st.

Next Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights? Previous After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
else

TRENDING

image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
image
Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person

Latest

image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
image
Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person
image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot

Most Read

image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?
image
Nara Lokesh sets 100 days deadline for his constituency

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations