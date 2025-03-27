x
Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh to team up

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Young Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Kingdom and this high voltage actioner will release on May 30th. He has few films lined up and the actor is committed to Dil Raju for one more film. Ravi Kiran Kola will direct this rural entertainer set in the political backdrop of Andhra Pradesh. The team is busy finalizing the actors and the hunt for the leading lady is going on. As per the latest buzz, Keerthy Suresh has been finalized as the heroine in this film which is titled Rowdy Janardhan.

Keerthy Suresh is waiting to make a strong comeback in Telugu cinema after a lot of debacles. The actress hasn’t signed a big film in the recent months. Keerthy Suresh loved the script and she signed the film. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. The shoot of the film will start this year. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of this interesting attempt. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a periodic film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay is expected to shoot for both these films simultaneously.

