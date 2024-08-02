x
Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda looks Intense and Fearless

Published on August 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar
Latest updates of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes on his next film that is tentatively titled VD12. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and a major schedule of this untitled film is wrapped up in Sri Lanka recently. The makers unveiled the first look of Vijay Deverakonda from the film. He looks fearless in an intense tone in the first look poster. The makers also announced that the film will release on March 28th, 2025 during the Ugadi holiday weekend. The title will be announced in August. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop in this high voltage actioner.

Gowtam Tinnanuri is taking up an action genre for the first time after sensible and emotional films like Malli Raava and Jersey. 60 percent of the shoot got completed and Baghyashri Borse is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for this untitled actioner and the shoot of the film will be completed very soon. Vijay Deverakonda will soon join Rahul Sankrityan’s film this year after completing the shoot of VD12.

