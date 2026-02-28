x
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma

After Taxiwaala, Rowdy Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan teamed up for a period action drama Ranabaali. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay. Recently released glimpse impressed with gripping narration, stunning visuals, and hard-hitting facts.

Today, the makers of Ranabaali conveyed their warm wishes to newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna by unveiling a delightful wedding song from the film. The couple’s recent grand wedding has been widely talked about, and the team marked the occasion with this special release.

In the lavish pan-India project, Vijay portrays Ranabaali while Rashmika appears as Jayamma, and the song is set against their on-screen wedding sequence. It vividly showcases the splendor and deep-rooted traditions of weddings from that period. The beautiful moments and enchanting chemistry impresses.

The visuals capture charming rituals such as turmeric grinding, henna preparation, a festive bullock cart procession for the bride and groom, and the bride’s auspicious first step into her marital home. With poetic and heartfelt lyrics that radiate a celebratory spirit, the song beautifully honors love and enduring romance.

Composed by Ajay–Atul, the music elevates the sequence with a soulful melody that enhances its emotional richness and cultural authenticity. This is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, slated for September 11, 2026, with a perfect festive window.

Ranabaali promises to be a powerful and unique cinematic experience, with the makers expressing confidence in its fresh and never-before-seen storyline set in the British era. The film is mounted on a grand scale by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the project alongside a distinguished technical team and ensemble cast.

