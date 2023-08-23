Vijay Deverakonda responds about his Marriage

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most handsome actors of Telugu cinema. He is promoting Kushi which will have a pan-Indian release on September 1st. During the promotions, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his marriage. He said that he is not ready for marriage now. “I have to be mentally prepared about my wedding and I will not go with arranged marriage. I have to spend time with the girl before getting married. She also has to get bonded with my family members” told Vijay.

Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana is carrying good expectations. Samantha is the leading lady in this romantic family drama. Vijay Deverakonda is quite confident on the film’s success. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Family Star in the direction of Parasuram and the makers are in plans to release this film for Sankranthi 2024.