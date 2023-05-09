Vijay Deverakonda signs a New Film

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda i celebrating his birthday and the makers of his upcoming films released updates and posters. The actor has a commitment to the top production house Mythri Movie Makers. They started the shoot of Hero and the project got shelved after Vijay Deverakonda and the producers are unhappy with the output. Vijay Deverakonda promised a film for the production house. The film is now getting ready and the shoot commences once Vijay Deverakonda completes his current projects.

Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan will direct the film. Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul worked for Taxiwaala in the past. Their upcoming film is said to be a periodic drama and it banks big on action. An official announcement about the film is expected soon. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Kushi in Cochin and the film is gearing up for September 2023 release. The actor will soon commence the shoot of Gautam Tinnanuri’s action entertainer.