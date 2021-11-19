Vijay Deverakonda signs his Next

Young and talented actor Vijay Deverakonda is focused on the shoot of Liger and the shoot is happening in USA currently. The film is expected to hit the screens next year. Vijay Deverakonda has been in talks for several projects but nothing has been finalized. As per the update, Vijay Deverakonda finalized his next and signed a romantic drama for Shiva Nirvana. He heard the final draft before he flew to USA and signed the film.

Shiva Nirvana delivered a massive dud with Tuck Jagadish and there are speculations that his film with Vijay Deverakonda was canceled. But Vijay Deverakonda took a call after he listened to the script. Mythri Movie Makers are on the board as producers. This untitled film will start rolling from February next year after it will be launched in January 2022.