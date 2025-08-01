x
Vijay Deverakonda stands next to Nani

The super success of Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam made Vijay Deverakonda a Superstar in less time in Telugu cinema. Soon a series of debacles left him puzzled. His recent offering Kingdom released yesterday and the film opened on a super strong note all over. The film reported the biggest ever opening for Vijay Deverakonda in his career. Kingdom stood next to HIT 3 and Dasara in openings among the films of tier two actors in Telugu. Nani is on the top with HIT 3 and Dasara opening on a grand note.

Kingdom is the third biggest opener in Telugu among the tier two actors. The film performed exceptionally well in all the territories. The day two numbers predict a bigger day for the film. Vijay Deverakonda is a star, proved the openings irrespective of debacles. The team is quite delighted with the response. Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by S Naga Vamsi. Anirudh scored the music and background score for Kingdom.

