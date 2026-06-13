Vijay Deverakonda’s Gesture for Nag Ashwin

Successful Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has delivers some of the biggest hits and he cemented his position in Telugu cinema. The actor is demanding big remuneration and is occupied with some of the most promising films ahead. He has dedicated dates for the team of Sing Geetham despite busy schedules and he shot for a cameo in Sing Geetham. Though he is not much aware of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Vijay Deverakonda shares a close bond with Nag Ashwin and the team of Vyjayanthi Movies.

He made his debut with Yevade Subramanyam which is also the debut of Nag Ashwin. He also went on to act in Mahanati in an important role and a cameo in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. For his bonding with Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, Vijay Deverakonda signed Sing Geetham and came on board for the cameo. His role is receiving good appreciation from the audience. Vijay Deverakonda comes as a surprise before the climax. Sing Geetham is directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.