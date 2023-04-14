Vijay Deverakonda’s heartfelt letter to Samantha

Samantha’s Shaakuntalam film was released today and the actress promoted this pan-Indian film rigorously. This is the biggest film in Samantha’s career to date. As support for the actress, her next film Kushi’s co-actor Vijay Deverakonda took his social media account and wrote a letter as support for her upcoming film’s release.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it. The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest. I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well.”

The sweet gesture of Vijay Deverakonda is viral now. Shaakuntalam is said to be mounted on a large scale and is adapted from the Kalidasa writings Abhignana Shaakuntalam.