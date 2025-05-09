x
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda's journey: Passion, Power and full of Inspiration

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

Vijay Deverakonda’s journey: Passion, Power and full of Inspiration

Sensational star Vijay Deverakonda, who once faced challenges getting his films released, has now become a force in Indian cinema with grand pan-India releases. His movies today are not just limited to Telugu audiences but are also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, earning love and admiration from across the country.

His journey from early roles in Nuvvila and Life is Beautiful to breakthrough recognition in Yevade Subramanyam is an inspiring testament to his dedication and growth. In Yevade Subramanyam, his portrayal of Rishi left a lasting impression, despite being relatively unknown at the time.

Vijay’s rise to stardom accelerated with Pelli Choopulu, which brought him box office success and a National Award. He redefined his image with Arjun Reddy, a bold and cult classic that showcased his intense acting and unshakable confidence. The film earned him admiration not just from fans but also from top industry names who regretted passing on such a powerful script.

Subsequent hits like Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam solidified his box office strength, with Geetha Govindam marking his entry into the ₹100 crore club. Known for his commitment and passion, Vijay continues to impress audiences with both his performances and his sincerity.

Beyond cinema, Vijay Deverakonda is also celebrated for his generosity and social responsibility. Through the Deverakonda Foundation, he has supported thousands of families during the COVID-19 crisis and launched employment training programs for youth.

His Devarasanta initiative sends selected fans on annual tours, and on his birthday, he sets up ice cream trucks to spread joy. After Kushi, he donated ₹1 crore to 100 families selected from the audience. As he lines up multiple exciting pan-India projects, Vijay’s journey stands as a beacon of hope, proving that passion, perseverance, and a kind heart can take you to the top.

