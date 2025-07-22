Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer is Arriving

Kingdom is a crucial film for young actor Vijay Deverakonda. He is also planning the promotional campaign well and the film releases on July 31st. Kingdom is also the costliest film in the actor’s career and everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. The makers have issued a statement that the trailer of Kingdom will be out on July 26th and a grand event is planned in the Temple city Tirupathi. The post-production work reached the final stages and Vijay Deverakonda has kick-started the promotions of Kingdom recently.

Kingdom is an action drama which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The song and the teaser generated enough buzz. The film has to fare well in theatres as there is a big bet loading to be recovered in theatres. S Naga Vamsi is the producer of Kingdom while Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady. Kingdom is an action drama which banks on brother sentiment. Satyadev plays Vijay’s brother in the film. Anirudh’s music and background score are the expected highlights of Kingdom.