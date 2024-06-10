Vijay Deverakonda’s role from Kalki 2898 AD Unveiled

Kalki 2898 AD has several surprises and there are strong speculations that Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman who worked with Nag Ashwin in the past will be seen in cameos in his upcoming directorial Kalki 2898 AD. The makers are yet to make things official. We have an interesting update about the role of Vijay Deverakonda in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will be seen in the role of Arjuna and Vijay Deverakonda has a full length and prominent role in the film. His role has enough prominence and it reminds about the role of Arjuna from the Mahabharatha.

Speculations say that Vijay has a guest role but the update says that he has a full-length role. The role of Dulquer Salman is yet to be known. Prabhas plays Bhairava and Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Ashwathama in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 27th across the globe and it is produced by C Ashwini Dutt. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen in the lead roles in this sci-fi entertainer.