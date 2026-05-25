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Home > Politics

Vijay Government Under Pressure After Brutal Coimbatore Child Murder

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Vijay Government Under Pressure After Brutal Coimbatore Child Murder

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered strict and immediate action against those involved in sexual crimes following the shocking assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore. The tragic incident has triggered statewide outrage and intensified criticism over the law and order situation in the state.

During a high-level review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday, Vijay directed police officials to promptly register cases related to sexual offences and complete investigations without delay. He stressed that those responsible for heinous crimes must face severe punishment. The Chief Minister said strong legal action was necessary to create fear among offenders and prevent such incidents in the future.

The meeting focused heavily on crimes against women and children. Vijay instructed the Advocate General and senior officials to ensure faster trials in sexual assault cases. He also called for stronger awareness measures and preventive steps to improve safety across the state.

According to an official government release, the Chief Minister emphasised that cases involving sexual violence should be handled seriously and prosecuted effectively. He said proper investigation and strong presentation of evidence in court were essential to secure maximum punishment for the accused.

The review meeting took place amid growing political pressure on the ruling TVK government. Opposition parties, including the main opposition DMK, have been attacking the government over a recent rise in murders and sexual crime cases. Public anger also increased after a controversial media interaction on Sunday where senior police officials, including Inspector General R.V. Ramati Bharati, were seen smiling and laughing while addressing questions on the sensitive issue. The visuals drew sharp criticism from activists, retired officers and the public, who called the behaviour insensitive.

The horrific crime in Coimbatore’s Sulur area has deeply shaken Tamil Nadu. The young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally murdered. Two men, including a person known to the victim, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Vijay personally spoke to the victim’s family over the phone and assured them that justice would be delivered. He promised that the government would not spare those responsible for the crime.

Several top officials attended Monday’s review meeting. Among them were Chief Secretary M. Saikumar, Home Secretary K. Manivasan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Director General of Police Sandeep Roy Rathore, and senior representatives from the Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department.

The case has now become a major political and social issue in Tamil Nadu. With public anger continuing to grow, the state government is under pressure to deliver swift justice and restore confidence in law enforcement.

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