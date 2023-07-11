Vijay issues a Clarity on his Political Career

Thalapthy Vijay has shocked his fans. Vijay is planning to quit films after making his entry into politics. Vijay is working with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Leo and the film is aimed for Dasara release. The actor’s political entry is making noise from a long time and he is planning to quit films after finishing his next film which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled to take place in 2024. Ahead of the elections, Vijay is moving his pawns and he started organizing meetings with his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam leaders of all 234 constituencies. He met his fans in Panaiyur organization office in Chennai this afternoon. He confirmed that he will quit movies completely after his political entry to serve the people.

Besides this, Vijay fans revealed that they have already started base work regarding the actor’s political pursuance and believed that Ajith’s fans and Rajinikanth’s fans will welcome Vijay’s political entry. Vijay emerged as one of the highest-paid Tamil actors in no time and he enjoys a huge fanbase across Tamil Nadu.