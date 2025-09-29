x
Politics

Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Published on September 29, 2025 by nymisha

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and Tamil actor Vijay’s recent political meeting in Karur has turned out to be a huge tragedy and it claimed 40 lives because of the huge turnout which led to a stampede. The Tamil actor announced Rs 20 lakhs for the families of the deceased. Vijay was criticised while the political circles also blamed the government calling them inefficient. Chennai police have received a bomb threat call at the residence of Vijay. They immediately rushed to Neelankarai residence of Vijay and conducted a search. A bomb disposal squad has been deployed and his entire residence was searched.

The Madras High Court scheduled an urgent hearing at 4.30 pm yesterday on the plea that sought to bar actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from holding public meetings. A vacation bench led by Justice N Senthilkumar agreed to hear a petition moved by N Senthilkannan from Karur. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the state government for a detailed inquiry on the incident.

Reports said that close to 30000 people gathered at the venue which could only accommodate 10000 people. Ten minors passed away in the stampede and the death toll crossed 40. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the action would be taken based on the report of the inquiry panel.

