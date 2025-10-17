Vijay Sai Reddy’s Daughter’s Realty Firm Faces ₹17.46 Crore Environmental Fine Proposal

The case involving the illegal construction of a concrete wall at Bheemili Beach in Visakhapatnam district has reached a crucial stage in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The wall, allegedly built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by Avyan Realtors LLP, owned by former MP V. Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter, Penaka Neha Reddy, has been under legal scrutiny for several months. In a recent hearing, the company informed the court that ₹48.21 lakh had been deposited with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for the wall’s demolition.

A committee formed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests submitted a report to the court, recommending an environmental compensation of ₹17.46 crore for the ecological damage caused by the construction. The High Court directed Avyan Realtors and Neha Reddy to respond to the committee’s findings.

The dispute began with petitions filed by local representatives and environmental activists, including Jana Sena corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav, who alleged the wall endangered marine life and violated CRZ norms. During the latest hearing, the state government’s counsel confirmed that the wall had been completely removed, with only remnants of an old structure remaining. The court adjourned the matter, awaiting further responses from the involved parties.