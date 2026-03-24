Vijay Sethupathi about a Surprise from Slumdog

For the first time, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is working with sensational Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh. The film is titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road and the shooting formalities are completed. The makers are closing the non-theatrical deals to announce the release date of the film. Vijay Sethupathi is all excited about the film. During an interaction, he revealed that there is no romantic track between him and Tabu in the film. He said that their roles are emotionally distant and have no scope for romance.

“We hardly spoke on the sets of the film because of our on screen characters. There is no romantic track between us. Both our roles are intense and her character is a surprise. Tabu is so fluent in Telugu. Watching Tabu perform is a privilege to watch” told Vijay Sethupathi. Zarina Wahab, Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles. Puri Connects are the producers and Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music. Slumdog presents Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of a blind beggar. The film hits the screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.