Home > Movie News

Vijay Sethupathi about his Cameo in Jailer 2

Published on January 15, 2026 by sankar

Vijay Sethupathi about his Cameo in Jailer 2

Critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is occupied with a number of films in multiple Indian languages. Apart from doing lead roles, Vijay Sethupathi is also essaying character-driven roles and the roles of the lead antagonist. He has played a small cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 and the speculations about this are on though the team hasn’t confirmed the news. Vijay Sethupathi also completed shooting for his part for Jailer 2.

The actor himself confirmed the news saying that he has a lot of love for Rajinikanth. “I did a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajini sir. I get to learn a lot and to be with him, I have done the film. Our Superstars have survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn from them” told Vijay Sethupathi. Jailer 2 is in the final stages of shoot. Nelson is the director and the film has SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishna, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in other prominent roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in cameos. The film produced by Sun Pictures will head for August 2026 release across the globe.

