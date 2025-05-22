Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Tollywood’s sensational director Puri Jagannadh needs to make a strong comeback through a solid hit. He has convinced critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi and the film’s shoot commences next month. Vijay Sethupathi is busy promoting his upcoming movie 23 and during the interaction, he responded about his film with Puri Jagannadh. He said “The title of the film is yet to be fixed. The poster was made in AI. I met this amazing director after completing the dubbing for my movie. I thought I would listen to his script for 2 hours each in two days. But I went through the narration for 3.5 hours on a single stretch”.

Vijay Sethupathi continued saying “I am all excited about this film and the shoot will start next month. I am waiting to work with Puri Jagannadh. I am waiting more than the audience to work with Puri garu”. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in South and he has a lot of films lined up. Puri Jagannadh has wrapped up the pre-production work and the shoot will be completed in quick schedules. Tabu is the leading lady and Puri Connects are the producers. This untitled film releases next year.