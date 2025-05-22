x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Published on May 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands
image
Coolie Telugu Rights: Nagarjuna is the Frontrunner
image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao

Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Tollywood’s sensational director Puri Jagannadh needs to make a strong comeback through a solid hit. He has convinced critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi and the film’s shoot commences next month. Vijay Sethupathi is busy promoting his upcoming movie 23 and during the interaction, he responded about his film with Puri Jagannadh. He said “The title of the film is yet to be fixed. The poster was made in AI. I met this amazing director after completing the dubbing for my movie. I thought I would listen to his script for 2 hours each in two days. But I went through the narration for 3.5 hours on a single stretch”.

Vijay Sethupathi continued saying “I am all excited about this film and the shoot will start next month. I am waiting to work with Puri Jagannadh. I am waiting more than the audience to work with Puri garu”. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in South and he has a lot of films lined up. Puri Jagannadh has wrapped up the pre-production work and the shoot will be completed in quick schedules. Tabu is the leading lady and Puri Connects are the producers. This untitled film releases next year.

Next Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films Previous Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

Latest

image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands
image
Coolie Telugu Rights: Nagarjuna is the Frontrunner
image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao

Most Read

image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao
image
Prabhas to resume the shoot of Fauji
image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly