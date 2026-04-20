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Home > Movie News

Vijay Sethupathi calls Slumdog a special one in Puri’s legacy

Published on April 20, 2026 by nymisha

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Vijay Sethupathi calls Slumdog a special one in Puri’s legacy

Vijay Sethupathi celebrated the legendary Puri Jagannath as the maverick filmmaker officially completed 26 glorious years in Telugu and Indian cinema. Puri’s signature taking, characterized by bold characterizations and a fast-paced cinematic rhythm, has significantly shaped modern commercial filmmaking over the past two decades.

Recognizing the director’s enduring impact and raw energy, the acclaimed actor took to social media to extend his personal greetings. This heartfelt tribute has only increased the massive anticipation for their upcoming theatrical joint venture.

He wrote, “What a journey it has been for this Man. 26 years in cinema is not just a milestone, it’s a legacy built with courage, conviction, and a fearless voice. Dear Puri sir, it was an absolute pleasure working with you on #SLUMDOG – 33 Temple Road. As actors, we always look for directors who trust us and push us beyond our comfort zones and you do that effortlessly. I believe this will be remembered as a very special film for all of us involved. Wishing you continued success and many more years of impactful storytelling. Respect always.”

Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannath have crafted an exciting action entertainer, Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, which is currently capturing the attention of the entire industry. Backed by the strong production values of JB Narayana Rao and Puri Connects, the movie boasts an incredible ensemble cast including brilliant actors like Tabu, Samyuktha, and Duniya Vijay.

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