Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Superstar Rajinikanth is shooting for his upcoming movie Jailer 2, a pan-Indian attempt which is high on expectations. The shoot of the film is happening currently in Goa and critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the film today in Goa. Vijay Sethupathi has a crisp role and he allocated dates for the project and joined the sets of the film. However, the team of Jailer 2 is expected to make an official announcement for the same.

Jailer 2 is slated for summer 2026 release and the shooting portions are expected to be concluded by December. Jailer 2 presents Rajinikanth in the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and SJ Suryah will be seen playing other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music for this action drama.