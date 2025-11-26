x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Published on November 26, 2025 by sankar

Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Superstar Rajinikanth is shooting for his upcoming movie Jailer 2, a pan-Indian attempt which is high on expectations. The shoot of the film is happening currently in Goa and critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the film today in Goa. Vijay Sethupathi has a crisp role and he allocated dates for the project and joined the sets of the film. However, the team of Jailer 2 is expected to make an official announcement for the same.

Jailer 2 is slated for summer 2026 release and the shooting portions are expected to be concluded by December. Jailer 2 presents Rajinikanth in the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and SJ Suryah will be seen playing other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music for this action drama.

