Vijay Sethupathi replaces Kamal Haasan

Top Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past few years. The audience too loved the way Kamal Haasan hosted the celebrity show. With a lot of film commitments lined up, Kamal Haasan decided to stay away for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He announced the news officially through his social media page. The latest update says critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has replaced Kamal Haasan for Bigg Boss. The makers also agreed for the big paycheque quoted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi too is busy with several films but he decided to host Bigg Boss Tamil. The eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil will start very soon. The team will make an official announcement for the same. Vijay Sethupathi scored a massive hit with Maharaja recently and he has several films lined up in Tamil and Hindi languages. Coming to the Telugu Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna will continue to host the reality show in Telugu and it will start from September 1st.