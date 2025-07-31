x
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has finally spoken out about the sexual exploitation claims made against him by a user on X. He has rejected these claims, labeling them as disgusting. While he noted that his family is troubled by the situation, he stated that he remains unmoved. The actor also mentioned that he has lodged a report with the cybercrime unit. Vijay Sethupathi expressed, “Anyone who knows me, even a little bit, would find this laughable. I know who I am. Such vile allegations won’t shake me. My family and close friends are concerned, but I tell them to just let it be. This person is obviously seeking attention. She is having her brief moment of fame, so let her enjoy it.”

He continued, “We have reported this to the cybercrime division. For seven years, I’ve dealt with all sorts of rumor mills. These attacks have not bothered me yet, and they won’t in the future.” The actor pointed out that the timing of these allegations raises questions. He mentioned, “My new movie is performing well. Perhaps some envious people believe they can hurt my film by tarnishing my name. It doesn’t work like that.” He further said, “In today’s world, anyone can say anything about anyone. There are no restrictions. All it takes is a social media account, and you can post whatever you want without worrying about consequences”.

For those who are unaware, the claims against Vijay Sethupathi were made by an X user named Ramya Mohan. The post made on X has since been removed. Ramya alleged that Vijay Sethupathi has sexually exploited a girl she is familiar with. The post stated, “@VijaySethuOffl offered Rs. 2 lakhs for ‘caravan favors’, Rs. 50,000 for ‘drives’ and pretends to be a good person on social media.” The post further claimed, “This isn’t just one incident. There are many, and the media treats these men like they are perfect. The connection between drugs and sex is real, not a joke”. Although the X post has been deleted, it attracted the interest of numerous social media users before its removal.

